Police seek public help to solve stabbing death of homeless man

Police today sought witnesses to the killing of a homeless man who was stabbed in the downtown Long Beach area.

The attack occurred about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Ocean Boulevard and The Promenade North, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The 41-year-old victim, died at a hospital. His name was withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

“The preliminary information suggests a physical altercation may have occurred between the victim and one or more suspects, resulting in the victim being stabbed multiple times in the upper torso with a sharp object,” according to a police statement.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.