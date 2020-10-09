Ex-Con charged with killing homeless man in Long Beach

An ex-con is set to be arraigned later this month in connection with a homeless man’s killing in Long Beach two months ago.

Richard Eric Young, 48, of Long Beach, is charged with one count each of murder and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly, along with two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Young was arrested Monday by Long Beach police in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting of Juan Moreno, 40, of Long Beach, who was gunned down in the 700 block of Cerritos Avenue.

Detectives believe that Young and Moreno knew each other and were involved in an altercation before the shooting, according to police.

Detectives initially tried to stop Young in the area of Seventh Street and Rose Avenue on Monday afternoon, but he fled, triggering a short pursuit, according to police.

Young crashed his car into two vehicles, one occupied and one parked in the 900 block of Cerritos Avenue, and took off on foot, but was quickly taken into custody, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

He remains jailed in lieu of $3 million bail while awaiting arraignment Oct. 21 at the Long Beach courthouse.