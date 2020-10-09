Bixby Knolls introduces the Allery – an alley turned into a new outdoor dining space

The new outdoor dining space in Bixby Knolls is located at the intersection of Atlantic Ave. and Burlinghall Dr.

An alley in Bixby Knolls known for its murals has been transformed into an outdoor dining space.

The Art Alley, known as an Allery, located at Atlantic and Burlinghall has had seating installed so that customers can enjoy local restaurants while practicing social distancing.

Patrons can purchase meals from surrounding restaurant options including EJ’s Pub, Dutch’s Brewhouse, Bixby’s Brooklyn Deli, Wood & Salt Tavern and eat at the newly set up tables waiting the Allery.

All guests have to do is find a table (6 people max), scan the QR code to see participating restaurants and look for meals being offered directly in the Allery when available.

Social distancing requirements include:

• Maintain 6ft distance from others

• Wear a Mask

• As you enter & leave

• As you order your food & drinks

• As you go to the restroom

• Anytime you are walking through this area

A grant by the Long Beach Community Foundation allowed new seating, furniture, signs and other equipment to be purchased.

The area will be regularly sanitized and patrons are asked to wear a mask in the area whenever they are not actively eating or drinking. Only six people maximum are allowed at each table.

Well behaved dogs are allowed but must remain leashed.