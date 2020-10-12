Virtual+Out-Of-School+Program+to+be+offered+by+Long+Beach+in+October

A new virtual out-of-school program for youth ages 5 to 14 is being offered by the Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine, it was announced today in a press release by the City.

The program will be available on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., from October 19 through December 18.

The program is free and will provide home-based activities for children. It will include live interaction with recreation staff, academic support, dance, art, trivia and more, according to the press release.

There will be two modules available: one for elementary school children and one for those in middle school. This is to ensure that the activities and peer management correlate with the youth’s grade level.

Registration is required. It will be available online or in-person as of Thursday, Oct. 15.

Online registration can be found on the PRM website at 8 a.m.

In-person registration will be available at the following locations:

Thursday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Houghton Park, 6301 Myrtle Ave.

• McBride Park, 1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

• Veterans Park, 101 E. 28th St.

Friday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Bixby Park, 130 Cherry Ave.

• Heartwell Park, 5801 E. Parkcrest St.

• Belmont Pool, 4320 E. Olympic Plaza

According to the press release, the Virtual-Out-Of-School Program is funded with CARES Act dollars. In order to support recreation and enrichment programs for youth, $500,000 was allocated by the Long Beach City Council in July 2020 after approving a spending plan for the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.