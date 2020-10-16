MemorialCare+Long+Beach+Medical+Center+employees+encourage+mammograms+with+breast+cancer+awareness+ribbon

Since the arrival of COVID-19 in March, there has been a “dramatic” decline in breast cancer screenings, a press release from MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center stated.

In an effort to encourage the community to continue getting screened, employees at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center wore pink and created a large breast cancer awareness ribbon.

“Cancer screenings, such as mammograms, find cancer early, often when there are no symptoms,” said Medical Director of Breast Imaging at the MemorialCare Breast Center, Angela Sie, M.D. “The earlier a cancer is found the more effective treatments can be. Preventative cancer screenings are critical to everyone’s overall health.”

According to the press release, about one in eight women will develop invasive breast cancer in the course of her lifetime.

“During this unprecedented time, the MemorialCare Breast Center is still committed to providing the highest level of care while keeping patients safe. Additionally, safety measures have been implemented, like pre-appointment screening, masking, and physically distancing waiting area, to ensure the health of anyone that comes for an appointment,” the press release read.

“Your health won’t wait,” Dr. Sie said. “It’s important to continue with your yearly mammogram. Our team has done a lot of work to make sure everyone is safe and comfortable.”

The MemorialCare Breast Center specializes in the early detection of breast cancer. The center uses state-of-the-art technology, for the highest level of breast imaging. 3D digital mammography, high-resolution breast ultrasound, bone densitometry and more are some of the full-service breast imaging capabilities available. An all-female team of fellowship-trained radiologists interpret all exams, having been trained in reading mammography images.

The MemorialCare Breast Center has two locations, one in Long Beach and another in Los Alamitos. You can learn more by visiting: memorialcare.org/LBBreast