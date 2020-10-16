Up+to+three+households+now+allowed+at+private+outdoor+gatherings+in+Long+Beach

The City of Long Beach’s Health Order will now allow up to three households to gather privately outdoors as of Friday, Oct. 16. Safety protocols will be enacted in order to lessen the spread of coronavirus. According to a press release by the City, they include the following:

ATTENDANCE

-Allows private gatherings of up to three households; gatherings that include more than three households, including hosts and guests, continue to be prohibited.

-The up-to-three households that choose to privately gather or interact together must remain constant or stable over time.

-Persons from the households who do choose to privately gather together should discuss and agree upon rules for reducing the risk of exposure among attendees.

-The host household of the private gathering should collect names and contact information for all attendees in the event that contact tracing may be needed later.

OUTDOORS ONLY

-All private gatherings must be held outside. Indoor gatherings are prohibited.

-Private gatherings may occur in outdoor spaces that are covered by umbrellas, canopies, roofs and other shade structures provided that at least 75% of the space is open to outdoors

-Multiple private gatherings of three households may not be organized or coordinated to occur in the same outdoor space at the same time.

KEEP IT SHORT

-Private gatherings should be limited to two hours or less in duration.

PHYSICAL DISTANCING AND HAND HYGIENE

-All attendees must wear a face covering at all times, unless eating or drinking, and must follow six-foot physical distancing guidelines and adhere to proper hand hygiene.

SINGING, CHANTING AND SHOUTING AT OUTDOOR GATHERINGS

-Singing, chanting, shouting and physical exertion are discouraged as these activities release respiratory droplets into the air.

-Anyone who develops COVID-19 within 48 hours after attending a private gathering must notify the City of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services as well as other attendees as soon as possible.

The complete updated Health Order will be provided later today. The updates will be in place until extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer.

These updates were enacted by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, and are in accordance with both the Emergency Powers given to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency, as well as State and County of Los Angeles guidelines.

The State released its Blueprint for a Safer Economy in August, which measures the spread of COVID-19 while putting in place reopening guidelines based on a color coded four tier system.

Los Angeles County currently falls in the purple category, the State announced Sept. 22, meaning infection is widespread.