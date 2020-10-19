Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

A hit-and-run driver who struck and fatally injured a pedestrian on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach remained at large Monday, Oct. 19th, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the area of the PCH and Lewis Avenue about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found the injured pedestrian on the north sidewalk of PCH, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The man, whose name was withheld, died at a hospital.

Investigators believe he was walking eastbound along the south sidewalk of PCH and tried to cross outside of a crosswalk. He was struck by a dark colored-sedan, possibly a Dodge Challenger, in the number three lane of westbound PCH.

It was not immediately clear how the victim got to the north sidewalk, where officers located him.

Anyone with information about the collision was urged to call Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-5520. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS.

The map provided pinpoints to a location near where the incident occurred, not the exact location.