Aquarium+of+the+Pacific+announces+Scarium-themed+weekend

The Aquarium of the Pacific announced its Scarium-themed weekend, which starts on Friday, Oct. 23 to Oct. 25 in a press release today.

The Scarium-themed weekend will feature “spooky decor and creepy creatures.” Visitors will be able to see lorikeet birds eating pumpkins, and look for pumpkins in the animal exhibits, like the June Keyes Penguin Habitat and mudskipper exhibit.

Entrance to the Scarium is included with general admission, which is $17 per person and free for children under 3 years of age and Aquarium members.

Everyone is encouraged to wear family-friendly costumes when visiting the Scarium of the Pacific. According to the press release, Islands will be providing kids free meal certificates to the first 200 children in costumes as they enter.

Some of the outdoor exhibits open to the public currently include exhibits where visitors can interact with animals, they include Moon Jelly Touch Lab, Lorikeet Forest, Shark Lagoon, the Ray Touch Pool, and the horseshoe crab touch exhibit.

Visitors will be able to feed a moon jelly between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays by buying a cup of their food while supplies last, the press release said.

Additionally, the Aquarium will offer a Seal and Sea Lion Experience on Saturdays and Sundays at 8:15 a.m. with advance reservations.

Other outdoor exhibits include: Southern California Steelhead Story exhibit, Our Water Future and native plant garden, Molina Animal Care Center, and Shorebird Sanctuary.

The Bamboo Bistro will be serving snacks, entrees and drinks for purchase and the Pacific Treasures and Pacific Collections gift stores will be open for shopping.

In order to visit the Aquarium, advance reservations are required and safety measures such as facial coverings for everyone ages two and older are required. Visitors will have their temperatures checked at the door. More information can be found here.

The Scarium-themed weekend hours are as follows: Friday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. / Saturday and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.