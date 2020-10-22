LBPD investigating two possibly connected shooting incidents injuring women; suspects remain at large

A 27-year-old woman was shot in Long Beach early today, just hours after gunfire erupted nearby.

The victim, a Long Beach resident, was approached by a man at Pine Avenue and 16th Street before he fired at her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police were called to the scene, but found only spent gun casings according to Brandon Fahey, an LBPD spokesperson.

A hospital staffer soon alerted police that the medical team was treating a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, and police confirmed that the victim was connected to the shooting they were investigating.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no suspect information was released.

About a mile away, at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, a man shot at — and missed — a woman during an argument at Myrtle Avenue and 10th Street, the woman reported.

The gunman in that case is also at large, and that victim has been uncooperative, police said, adding that there was no indication yet that the shootings are related.

The department’s gang unit is now investigating the shootings.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call the Gang Investigation Section at 562-570-7370 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).