13-year-old trafficked in Long Beach, alleged pimp under arrest

A 23-year-old man from North Carolina was arrested for allegedly trafficking a teenage girl in Long Beach, police reported Thursday, Oct. 22.

On Sept. 24, detectives learned that a 13-year-old girl was being trafficked in the Los Angeles area, and detectives arranged to meet with her in Long Beach, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Detectives subsequently arrested Tyler Rosbor, of Browns Summit, North Carolina, on suspicion of human trafficking of a minor and pimping in relation to an adult female, police said. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 23.

Rosbor arrived in California in September and began pimping the woman, who introduced him to the 13-year-old girl, according to police. The teen was forced to perform sex acts for two initial traffickers in Merced County, which the Merced County District’s Attorney’s Office is investigating,a according to Long Beach police.

It was not immediately clear where the girl is from, but she was reunited with a relative and authorities have provided her victim-centered services through the Los Angeles County First Responder Protocol for Sexually Exploited Children, police said.