El Dorado Nature Center announces “reimagined” California Native Plant Sale

The annual sale will take place from November 3-21.

The annual California Native Plant Sale at El Dorado Nature Center hosted by the Long Beach Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will be reimagined this year in order to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines, according to a press release from the City.

“Hundreds of beautiful and beneficial native plants will be offered in this year’s drive-through sale,” the press release said.

The reimagined shopping experience will ask patrons to:

•Download a plant order form from the City’s website or to pick it up in advance from El Dorado Nature Center.

•Drive through the order fulfillment line any time from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, November 3 through November 21.

•Turn in the completed order form to a staff member who will load the plants into the patron’s car.

Pre-orders will not be available. The items chosen on the plant order form will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Payment methods include cash, checks or credit and will be collected when the plants are received.

According to the press release, proceeds will benefit Friends of El Dorado Nature Center, which is an affiliate of the non-profit Partners of Parks. The group works to nurture “respect, understanding and stewardship of the natural world.”

More information can be found in the El Dorado Nature Center website or by calling 562)570-1745.