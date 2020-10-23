Voting+options+and+locations+in+Long+Beach+for+the+2020+General+Election

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, registered voters will have the option to safely cast ballots in person at more than 30 vote centers throughout Long Beach for the 2020 General Election.

“We’ve had an unprecedented vote by mail turnout in Long Beach and we want to continue to encourage folks to vote by mail,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “However, for residents that prefer to vote in person, we also have secure and safe vote centers opening across the city.”

Vote Center Locations in Long Beach

The following vote centers will operate every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 24 through Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3:

• American Gold Star Manor (3021 N. Gold Star Dr.)

• California State University, Long Beach Carpenter Performing Arts Center (drive-through location; 6200 E. Atherton St.)

• Carmelitos Community Center (851 E. Via Carmelitos)

• Christian Life Church (3400 Pacific Ave.)

• International City Masonic Center (5155 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.)

• Long Beach City College Liberal Arts Campus (4901 E. Carson St.)

• Long Beach City College Pacific Coast Campus (1305 E. Pacific Coast Hwy.)

• Long Beach Convention Center (300 E. Ocean Blvd.)

Additional vote centers, listed below, will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Oct. 30. through Nov. 2, and from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day:

• Bayshore Community Congregational Church (5100 E. The Toledo)

• Cabrillo High School (2001 Santa Fe Ave.)

• Caravan 4 Justice (646 W. Pacific Coast Hwy.)

• Carpenters Local Union 562 (341 E. Wardlow Rd.)

• Century Villages at Cabrillo (2001 River Ave.)

• Cesar E. Chavez Park (401 Golden Ave.)

• Drake Park (951 Maine Ave.)

• Earnest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

• Hope Community Church (1429 Clark Ave.)

• Houghton Park Community Center (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

• MacArthur Park (1321 E. Anaheim St.)

• Millikan High School (2800 Snowden Ave.)

• Museum of Latin American Art (628 Alamitos Ave.)

• Newcomb Academy (3351 Val Verde Ave.)

• Pan American Park (5157 E. Centralia St.)

• Port of Long Beach Maintenance Division (725 Harbor Plaza)

• Powell Academy for Success (150 Victoria St.)

• Recreation Park (4900 E. 7th St.)

• Sato Academy (1100 Iroquois Ave.)

• Scottish Rite Cathedral (855 Elm Ave.)

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (525 E. 7th St.)

• St. Mark Baptist Church (1703 Lemon Ave.)

• The Grand Long Beach (4101 E. Willow St).

• The Westin Long Beach (333 E. Ocean Blvd.)

• Thomas Jefferson Middle School (750 Euclid Ave.)

• Will Rogers Middle School (365 Monrovia Ave.)

Tips for Voting In-Person

The following are tips for in-person voting at vote centers in Long Beach:

• Make sure to wear a face covering. If you do not have a face covering, one will be provided at the vote center.

• Remember to follow physical distance protocols while at vote centers. Keep a six-foot distance between yourself and others.

• Follow voting center protocols. Do not wear any clothing, buttons, hats, or carry a sign with a candidate’s name or logo within 100 feet of a vote center.

• Do not broadcast information about candidates or measures within 100 feet of a vote center.

• Save time by bringing your sample ballot booklet or using the Interactive Sample Ballot.

• For issues including electioneering and voter intimidation, please immediately notify a vote center worker.

• Allow as much time as possible to travel to vote centers, keeping possible traffic in mind.

• Practice patience with others and with staff through the entire vote center process.

• The health and safety of the community continues to be of top priority. All participating vote centers in the city will follow State and County public health and safety guidelines.

Vote by Mail

All registered voters have been mailed and should have received a vote-by-mail ballot. Completed ballots can be returned by mail and must be postmarked on or before Nov. 3 (no postage required) or submitted in-person at any polling place. If you failed to receive your vote-by-mail ballot or have lost or destroyed your original ballot, contact the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk to request a replacement ballot. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Additionally, people may return their mail-in ballots at one of 18 vote-by-mail drop box locations throughout Long Beach, 24 hours a day, during the voting period. The City reminds voters to return ballots only at official drop boxes, and not in book returns at local libraries or unofficial ballot drop boxes. View a list of official drop box locations in Long Beach. Vote-by-mail drop box locations will close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Ballots placed in drop boxes are collected daily, and voters may track their ballots at california.ballottrax.net/voter/.