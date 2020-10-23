Expanded+personal+care+services+and+family+entertainment+centers+may+open+under+updated+health+order

The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services is allowing for the expansion of personal care services, family entertainment centers and private outdoor playgrounds, it was announced in a press release from the City of Long Beach Joint Information Center.

These changes will be effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26 and are in alignment with the State and County of Los Angeles guidelines.

“Long Beach is making progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and because of that, we are able to reopen additional portions of our economy,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in the press release. “But as we do that, we must remain cautious, careful and safe.”

According to the press release, the State is allowing personal services to operate indoors at all tier levels. This applies to esthetic, skincare, electrology, nail services, body art professionals, tattoo shops, piercing shops, tanning salons, massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings) as well as other businesses highlighted in the health order. The updated health order will be issued today.

Changes found in the updated health order include:

Nail Salons and All Other Personal Care Services

-Nail salons and all other personal care services may open indoors with no restriction on capacity. However, other health/safety precautions will apply, including:

• Maintaining six-foot distancing between individuals, except where services are being performed.

• No waiting indoors.

• Maximum of one employee per customer.

• Workers who consistently must be within six feet of customers or co-workers must wear a secondary barrier (e.g., face shield or safety goggles) in addition to a face covering.

• All employees should minimize the amount of time spent within six feet of customers.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Limit on indoor capacity removed. Capacity is limited by the amount of people that can maintain a six-foot distance between individuals and workstations.

Family Entertainment Centers

• May open outdoors.

• Limited to those located within public parks, batting cages, miniature golf and go-kart racing. All other family entertainment centers must remain closed until permitted to open.

Private Outdoor Playgrounds

• Private outdoor playgrounds may open at the discretion of the operator in adherence to State guidance. This includes outdoor playgrounds at museums, aquariums and zoos.

“This action was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency,” the press release said.

The action is effective as of Monday, Oct. 26, and will continue until it is extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer.