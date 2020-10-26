Virtual+photography+program+to+be+offered+by+Port+of+Long+Beach

The Port of Long Beach, in collaboration with the Arts Council for Long Beach, will be launching PhotoWorks, a free of cost online workshop for people interested in honing their photography skills with the counsel of professional photographers, according to a press release from the City.

This program will take place from November through March 2021 and will take place in a Facebook group, which will be hosted by the Port and the Arts Council.

According to the press release, the program will include five educational workshops by photography professionals, keynote speaker series, photography activities and homework as well as the chance to win prizes from Tuttle’s Camera in Long Beach.

All participants of the workshop series will be able to learn tips and tricks from professional photographers while also connecting with other photo enthusiasts.

The workshop series will be in place of this year’s PhotoProgram that was canceled due to the pandemic.

The Facebook Group can be joined here: www.facebook.com/groups/polbphotoworks.

The Program Schedule is as follows:

Workshop #1: PHOTO 101: Knowing Your Photo

Thursday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m.

Workshop #2: Equipment: Knowing Your Gear

Thursday, Dec. 3, 6 p.m.

Workshop #3: Lighting: Knowing Your Light Source

Thursday, Jan. 7, 6 p.m.

Workshop #4: Editing: Knowing Your Software

Thursday, Feb. 4, 6 p.m.

Workshop #5: Career Panel: Knowing Your Profession

Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m.