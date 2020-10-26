Southland’s strong Santa Ana winds fan wildfire danger

Strong Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland amid sharply cooler temperatures today that, when combined with low humidity and dry vegetation, were creating “the most dangerous fire weather conditions” in more than a year, the National Weather Service warned.

Windy conditions were expected to last through Tuesday in most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with the most damaging gusts expected Monday.

“New fire ignitions in Los Angeles and Ventura counties will have likely have very rapid fire growth, extreme fire behavior, and long range spotting, resulting in a significant threat to life and property,” NWS officials said.

In Orange County, the Silverado wildfire was reported at 6:47 a.m. which raced across terrain in the Santiago Canyon area, forcing mandatory evacuations in the Orchard Hills area, threatening structures and blocking key roadways through the region. The blaze erupted in the area of Santiago Canyon and Silverado Canyon roads and was estimated at about 4,000 acres by 1 p.m., as of 4:46 p.m. over 7,200 acres have burnt with 0% of the fire currently contained.

The Blue Ridge Fire, another one in Orange County, was reported about 1 p.m. in Corona, threatening homes in Yorba Linda as it quickly scorched 100 acres just off Green River Road and the Riverside (91) Freeway, as of 4:46 p.m. 1,120 acres have burnt with 0% of the fire currently contained.

Concerns about wildfires prompted Southern California Edison to shut off power to hundreds of customers in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a precautionary move to prevent electrical equipment from sparking blazes.

As of midday, nearly 1,800 SCE customers in Los Angeles County had their power cut due to the precautionary measures, primarily in the Santa Clarita and Antelope Valley areas. More than 400 Orange County customers were affected.

Overall, SCE as of midday was reporting more than 14,000 Los Angeles County customers without power amid the wind event, and nearly 8,000 in Orange County. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was also responding to power outages across the city, including the Brentwood, Hollywood and Rancho Park areas.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department boosted staffing in response to the red flag warning, with Fire Chief Daryl Osby ordering pre-deployment of resources throughout the county.

A wind advisory accompanying the red flag warning went into effect at 11 p.m. Sunday in much of the region. It was scheduled until noon Tuesday along the L.A. County coastal zone, which includes Long Beach, Malibu, Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, metropolitan Los Angeles, the downtown area, and the Hollywood Hills.