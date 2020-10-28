UPDATE: Long Beach senior found after being reported missing

UPDATE: An 82-year-old ma who suffers from a medical condition was found after going missing in Long Beach, authorities said Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The Long Beach Police Department asked for the public’s help today in locating an 82-year-old missing man.

Virgilio Nugal was last seen Tuesday around 7 a.m. driving a red 2016 Kia Sorrento near the 3900 block of Lees Avenue in Long Beach, according to Long Beach police.

Nugal suffers from a medical condition that can cause him to become disoriented easily, so police described the search for him as “critical.”

It was unclear where Nugal was headed when he left his home, but authorities said he likes to shop at Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Nugal is Asian and is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a white T-shirt, gray hoodie, beige knee-length shorts and white shoes.

The car is a 4-door compact SUV with California plate 7ROY258.

Anyone with information about Nugal’s whereabouts was urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711.