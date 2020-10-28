City+of+Long+Beach+to+distribute+early+learning+developmental+supplies

The City of Long Beach today announced in a press release that it will offer free early childhood developmental kits for children from birth to five years, to support early development while at home. The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services (Health Department) will be partnering with the Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) to distribute kits to 2,000 young children.

The kits include books, art supplies and additional materials, and are developmentally appropriate, with unique supplies for infants from birth to 18 months, toddlers from 18 months to three years and preschool-aged children from three to five years. Each child will receive one set of supplies along with resource packets with information on local early childhood resources.

Distribution will take place Tuesday through Saturday, Nov. 10 through Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following libraries, while supplies last:

• Mark Twain Neighborhood Library (1401 E Anaheim St.)

• Bret Harte Neighborhood Library (1595 W. Willow St.)

• Michelle Obama Neighborhood Library (5870 Atlantic Ave.)

• Los Altos Neighborhood Library (5614 E. Britton Dr.)

• Billie Jean King Main Library (200 W. Broadway)

Please note Billie Jean King Main Library has extended pick-up hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

People may reserve a developmental kit and schedule a pickup appointment by calling LBPL at 562.570.7500. Reservations through the library are required for those wanting to pick up kits. All locations will be operating in compliance with health and safety guidelines, and people are required to wear face coverings, maintain proper physical distancing and wait in their vehicles until their appointment time.

This program is made possible by Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. The City received $40 million in CARES Act funding to support relief and community recovery and resiliency, of which the Long Beach City Council allocated $1 million for early childhood support.