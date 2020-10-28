City+to+provide+free+childcare+for+working+Long+Beach+families

The City of Long Beach is providing access to free, in-home childcare services to qualified residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city.. Residents are encouraged to apply for the City’s WorkLB Childcare Program by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

“WorkLB Childcare connects providers and working parents to give those seeking employment a place to work and safe and reliable childcare services to those who need it during this challenging time,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

The WorkLB Childcare Program will provide working parents and guardians with a trusted online resource for booking up to 40 hours of free childcare services seven days a week, 24 hours a day, based on a family’s care needs, including support for children with disabilities and special needs. The program will enable Long Beach parents to work daytime, evenings or weekends while ensuring that their children are being cared for from the safety and comfort of their home.

Childcare providers are required to undergo background checks and COVID-19 health screenings and prevention instruction, which will be managed through a collaboration with Skills4Care (S4C), a community non-profit organization. S4C also will provide support to participating families and help schedule bookings for those that do not have home internet access.

The City will accept applications for free credits for the WorkLB Childcare Program at 9 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 through 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. All program details, including income eligibility requirements and application materials are available at pacific-gateway.org/WorkLBCARES. For those without online access, paper applications can also be picked up and submitted in person starting Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pacific Gateway, 4811 Airport Plaza Dr. Ste. 120.

Funding is limited, and City staff will review applications on a first come, first served basis to determine eligibility, with priority given to families in neighborhoods with disproportionately higher positivity rates of COVID-19, foster children, families with individuals experiencing disabilities or special health care needs and essential workers. Eligible applicants who are not selected will be put on a waitlist in the event of future funding allocations.

In July 2020, the Long Beach City Council approved a spending plan for the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, which allocates funding for community and family support efforts, including providing working Long Beach residents with up to 40 hours of credit for in-home childcare through WorkLB, the City’s new, award-winning platform that connects workers and employers across a variety of sectors with personalized employment opportunities. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform has focused efforts on connecting furloughed childcare professionals to working families for in-home childcare.

For additional information about WorkLB, contact the Pacific Gateway Workforce Partnership at 562.570.3747 or visit pacific-gateway.org. For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the City of Long Beach is doing to keep our residents safe, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19 and follow @LongBeachCity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.