LBPD’s Looting Task Force arrests 45 since June 1

11 additional suspects have been arrested for alleged looting since the last update.

Storefronts in downtown Long Beach were shattered by those looking to steal merchandise after the 6 p.m. curfew on Sunday, May 31. The perpetrators of the looting and vandalism were separate from the peaceful protest against police brutality that took place earlier in the day.

The Long Beach Police Department announced Wednesday, Oct. 28 that its Looting Task Force has arrested 11 additional suspects for alleged looting, bringing the total arrests to 45 since June 1.

The LBPD formed the Looting Task Force on June 1, 2020, with the sole purpose of conducting criminal investigations for significant crimes during the civil unrest experienced in the city in late May. Thus far, the task force has made a multitude of arrests for crimes including looting, burglary, robbery, and vandalism.

The recent arrests include:

• Clintoneisha Brown, 24, of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Sept. 16, and bail was set at $50,000;

• Hassan Alexander, 26, of Los Angeles, was arrested for looting on Sept. 22, and bail was set at $50,000;

• Kristian Dunbar, 30, of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 6, and bail was set at $50,000;

• Jason Jones, 40, of Compton, was arrested for looting on Oct. 6, and bail was set at $100,000;

• Tarik Nichols, 21, of Carson, was arrested for looting and vandalism on Oct. 8, and bail was set at $50,000;

• Michael Windfield, 24, of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 8, and bail was set at $50,000;

• Tyson Campbell, 44, of Bellflower, was arrested for looting and obstructing a law enforcement officer on Oct. 9, and bail was set at $1.25 million;

• Ruben Larry, 44, of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct 12, and bail was set at $220,453;

• Jesse Rodriguez, 20, of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 13, and bail was set at $100,000;

• Miguel Solis, 20, of Long Beach, was arrested for looting on Oct. 13, and bail was set at $100,000;

• Donnivan Sanders, 19, of Compton, was arrested for looting on Oct. 14, and bail was set at $190,000.

The task force also announced 54 arrest warrants have been obtained, 56 additional cases have been submitted to the Los Angles County District Attorney or City Prosecutor, 30 vehicles have been impounded and 32 search warrants have been served.

On May 31, thousands of people in Long Beach peacefully protested a Minneapolis Police Department officer’s killing of George Floyd, but the protest was marred by widespread looting in the downtown area and other commercial areas around the city, prompting the mayor to request National Guard troops to help restore peace.

The protest began about 3 p.m., and looters began their assault about 5 p.m., hitting several businesses in The Pike Outlets, including T-Mobile and Luxury Perfume. They also stole from the Jean Machine in the City Place Shopping Center, Mark Schneider Fine Jewelry in the Promenade, a Ross store and several businesses along Long Beach Boulevard including El Super and a CVS.

They could be seen making multiple trips inside stores to carry out armfuls of merchandise which they loaded into awaiting vehicles, taking selfies and smiling for television cameras.