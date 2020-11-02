Wrong way driver in Long Beach kills self, another driver

The California Highway Patrol said Sunday, Nov. 1 that a wrong-way motorist in Long Beach who drove head-on into another vehicle killed herself and another driver.

The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. Saturday on the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway near Palo Verde Avenue, according to CHP Officer J. Pitarresi. It appeared the wrong-way driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Kaylee Perez, 23, of Los Angeles was the alleged wrong-way driver of a 2016 Nissan, according to coroner’s Lt. David Smith. Manasseh Marion, 32, of Long Beach was the driver of a 2016 Toyota.

The crash caused a chain-reaction involving eight other vehicles, Pitarresi said.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 3:51 a.m. Saturday rushed four people — two trauma patients and two others — to area hospitals, Long Beach Fire Department PIO Jake Heflin said. Five others were evaluated at the scene and not taken to a hospital.

At least two people were ejected from a vehicle, Heflin said.

The southbound 405 was shut down for several hours between Woodruff Avenue and the 605 Freeway.