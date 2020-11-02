LBPD seeks help looking for man missing in Long Beach
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old critical missing person, Daniel Chavez, who was last seen on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m.
Daniel was last seen leaving a relative’s home on-foot near the 1600 block of Sherman Place in the City of Long Beach. His destination is unknown, and he currently resides in the City of Carson. Daniel suffers from medical condition(s) and may become easily disoriented.
The critical missing person is described as follows:
Age: 72-years-old
Gender: Male
Race: Hispanic
Height: 5’09”
Weight: 175 lbs
Hair: Gray hair, mustache
Eyes: Brown
Clothing: LA Rams T-shirt “Reppin’ the West” in yellow writing on the Rams football helmet. Blue jeans, black shoes.
Jewelry: None
Scars/Marks: None
Visible Dental Work: None
Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become easily disoriented
Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477
