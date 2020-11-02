LBPD+seeks+help+looking+for+man+missing+in+Long+Beach

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 72-year-old critical missing person, Daniel Chavez, who was last seen on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at approximately 10:00 p.m.

Daniel was last seen leaving a relative’s home on-foot near the 1600 block of Sherman Place in the City of Long Beach. His destination is unknown, and he currently resides in the City of Carson. Daniel suffers from medical condition(s) and may become easily disoriented.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

Age: 72-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: Hispanic

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 175 lbs

Hair: Gray hair, mustache

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: LA Rams T-shirt “Reppin’ the West” in yellow writing on the Rams football helmet. Blue jeans, black shoes.

Jewelry: None

Scars/Marks: None

Visible Dental Work: None

Medical Alerts: Suffers from medical condition(s) and may become easily disoriented

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477