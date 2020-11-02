LGBTQ Center Long Beach offers free post election counseling

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach will have additional counselors available on Wednesday, November 4 and Thursday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to anyone in the community who needs someone to turn to following Tuesday’s election. People can call The Center at 562-434-4455 to be connected with a counselor who can provide support and resources free of charge.

According to a press release from the LGBTQ Center Long Beach, this year’s election cycle has triggered many emotions and fears for the LGBTQ community and their allies as civil rights protections continue to be in peril. The Center states that they are committed to an open dialog with the community on how to impact change at the local, state, and national level to advocate for a nation free from discrimination, oppression, and violence for all LGBTQ people.

The LGBTQ Center Long Beach supports more than 25,000 people a year through programs including youth services, senior services, counseling, legal services, domestic violence support, trans health programs, HIV and STI testing, and more than 20 weekly support groups. Currently many of these services are offered online during the pandemic. Drive up and walk up HIV/STI testing is now available by appointment Monday through Friday in a private area of the parking lot behind The Center at 2017 E. 4th Street in Long Beach.

For more information on services, visit www.centerlb.org or follow @CenterLB on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.