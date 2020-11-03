Thoughts from the polls: How are residents feeling on Election Day?

Reporters from the Signal Tribune are visiting polling places to get voters’ thoughts on Election Day.

This story will continue to be updated as we receive more interviews from the field.

Signal Hill Park Community Center

“ I’m usually a mail-by-vote voter, but today I just wanted to experience because it’s history with everything going on, with COVID-19. So I really took advantage, to just walk in there and just have the whole experience. It was very quick and very efficient. (I’m a poll worker) just because being among the people, seeing the excitement of the people togetherness and community, that everybody wants this to be a better society for everybody overall. I feel all elections are important, no matter what the year is.” — Gloria Craig, longtime poll worker

“ I’m comparing it to the last election. It’s the same thing all over again, we’ve got two candidates we’ve got to hold our nose to vote for.” — Bryant Patton

“ It’s my first time voting. I’m happy about voting for the first time. I voted for Biden. I want change.” — Reginald Chamberlain, 26

“ I feel like everyone has a voice and they should use it. Voting is not only for a presidential candidate, it’s also for things you would want to see changed, like for example taxes and stuff, so it’s more than just one person. I feel like [people] should definitely utilize their voices and vote. If you have the option to vote, why not?” — Tiffany Dyer

“ “It’s chaotic. It feels like an eerie, weird situation because of the pandemic.” ” — Nicole Hollins, Signal Hill Resident

Carmelitos Community Center