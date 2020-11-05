Elderly+man+passes+away+two+weeks+after+being+hit+by+car+in+Long+Beach

The coroner’s office has determined that the death of a 74-year-old man two weeks after he was struck by an SUV in Long Beach in August “was related to the injuries he sustained from the collision,” police said Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Leonard Smith of Long Beach was injured about 3:10 p.m. Aug. 23 in a parking lot of 1990 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“The Long Beach Fire Department transported the pedestrian to a local hospital with what at the time appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries,” police said in a statement.

The motorist, a 30-year-old Lancaster man, briefly left the scene, but returned and was interviewed by investigators, police said.

Smith died on Sept. 6, according to the coroner’s office, which notified police of the death.

On Wednesday, the coroner’s office “determined the victim’s cause of death was related to the injuries he sustained from the collision,” police said.

“It is not believed drugs, alcohol or distracted driving was a factor in the collision,” police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 562-570-7355, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.