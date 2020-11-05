Los Angeles Fire Department and Signal Hill PD respond to explosion in single-family home

The home located on the 2100 block of North Ohio Avenue in Signal Hill was at the center of a natural gas explosion on the Wednesday, Nov. 5

An explosion in a single-family home on the 2100 block of North Ohio Avenue in Signal Hill was responded to by units from the Los Angeles Fire Department and Signal Hill Police at approximately 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Upon arrival, units found doors and windows were blown out. Two patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Captain Hardy with the Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 60 in Signal Hill.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Captain Hardy stated that other structures in the area were safe and all utilities had been shut off. Nearby residents were not evacuated.

“Signal Hill Petroleum, the gas company, and Edison have all been on the scene and they’ve disconnected utilities,” Hardy said.

The family occupying the home will be displaced while the structure is evaluated, which according to Captain Hardy can take a “significant amount of time.” The structure will be red-tagged and will not be able to be occupied.

Crews were seen at approximately 6:19 p.m. boarding up the house.

This story is still developing.