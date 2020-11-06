Three people, including two juveniles, shot in Long Beach

Three people, including two teenagers, were struck by gunfire Thursday afternoon in Long Beach, and officers detained two potential suspects.

The shooting occurred about 4:40 p.m. in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue, near Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Investigators believe the three victims were standing on a sidewalk when someone opened fire.

The victims were taken to a hospital, and two “potential suspects” were detained, according to police.

A motive was not immediately known, and officers remained at the scene as of 6 p.m.