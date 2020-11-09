Long+Beach+announces+another+three+weeks+grace+on+business+fees

The City of Long Beach on Monday, Nov. 9, offered business owners affected by the Coronavirus pandemic another three weeks to pay some city fees that had been due March 16th.

“As a city, we’re committed to doing everything we can to preserve our local businesses during this crisis,” said Mayor Robert Garcia in a statement announcing the measure. “Businesses are not just job creators — they bring energy and culture to the community and are absolutely deserving of our efforts to ease the financial burdens caused by this pandemic.”

The statement said the City “has extended the waiver of penalties related to the payment of any license taxes and health, fire and business licensing fees from March 16, 2020, to Nov. 30, 2020. Any bills issued during that time should still be paid, but no penalty will accrue until after Nov. 30.”

The policy follows direction from the City Council, which requested that the City Manager provide options for relief to restaurants and other businesses impacted by the pandemic, it said.

In August, the City extended relief to restaurants and other businesses for licensing and health fees through Oct. 31. On Tuesday, Nov. 17, the City Council is scheduled to consider whether to further extend the deferral and whether to provide a grant to businesses that have been closed to cover some of the business license tax and business fee costs.

“The City continues to explore options for supporting all businesses impacted most by the pandemic,” the statement said.

Those seeking more information about business assistance and resources were urged to access the Business Support webpage or contact the City’s Business Hotline at 562-570-4BIZ (4249).