33-year-old Long Beach man accused of murdering wife

Trigger warning: The following story contains graphic details concerning a violent assault.

A Long Beach man was expected to make his first court appearance Monday, Nov. 9 on murder, rape and sodomy charges stemming from his wife’s death nearly seven months ago.

Alexandro Carnes, 33, was arrested at his home last Thursday and is being held on $2 million bail.

He is set to be arraigned sometime today in a Long Beach courtroom on one count each of murder, rape by use of drugs and sodomy of an unconscious or asleep victim, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

About 3:15 a.m. on April 18, officers were dispatched to a local hospital on a report of an unresponsive patient with suspicious upper body injuries, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Police determined that Yesenia Carnes, 32, had been physically assaulted in her home in the 2800 block of Pacific Avenue, where she was found unresponsive by Long Beach Fire Department personnel.

Homicide detectives were sent to her home that morning as part of the investigation due to the severity of her injuries, and she died the following day, according to police.

Investigators determined that the woman was home with her husband when he allegedly assaulted her, inflicting ultimately fatal injuries, police said.