Long+Beach+to+offer+Community+Learning+Hubs+for+youth+starting+Nov.+16

Long Beach Parks, Recreation and Marine (PRM) is offering a new Community Learning Hub Program for distance learning and after-school activities for kindergarten to eighth grade Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) students.

“The learning hubs will be a great resource for students who are participating in distance learning and may not have reliable internet access,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “We’re committed to doing everything that we can to support families and children who need it during this time.”

The free hubs will provide a safe space with high-speed internet for students to complete distance learning assignments during the school day. Youth will also have the option to participate in safe and enriching after-school activities, including academic support, sports, fitness and more. The learning hubs will be available weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 16 through Dec. 18., at the following locations:

• Ernest McBride Park & Cal Rec Community Center (1550 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.)

• Houghton Park (6301 Myrtle Ave.)

• Orizaba Park (1435 Orizaba Ave.)

• Veterans Park (101 E. 28th St.)

All health and safety protocols will be implemented at the learning hub locations, and participants will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to physical distance guidelines. Participants must bring their own electronic device and lunch.

Registration for the program is required and will be available online or in person beginning Thursday, Nov. 12. Online registration will be available on the PRM website starting at 3 p.m. In-person registration will be available at each of the camp locations, listed above, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 through Nov. 13.

In July, the Long Beach City Council approved a spending plan for the City’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, which allocated $500,000 in funding to support recreation and enrichment programs for youth. The Community Learning Hub Program has been made possible through this funding.

For additional information about the community learning hubs and other activities for youth, people may visit longbeach.gov/parks or call 562.570.3150.

For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the City of Long Beach is doing to keep its residents safe, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19 and follow @LongBeachCity on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.