St. Mary Medical Center hosts virtual celebration to honor Veterans
Dignity Health-St. Mary Medical Center hosted its first Virtual Veteran’s Day Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to a press release from Dignity Health.
The event recognized members of the military who serve the community. “SMMC is proud to have more than 40 Veterans and Reservists on staff at the hospital who shared their personal stories of service,” the press release said.
The event also included a prayer by Sister Celeste Trahan, CCVI, St. Mary Medical Center Vice President of Mission Integration, and a personal story from Dr. Jonathan Pryor, St. Mary surgeon and Captain in the United States Navy Reserve.
Included in the event were also performances by Westerly Elementary students, Dr. Harding Young and the New Albany Junior ROTC.
Comments that include libelous statements are subject to review from editors.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.