Long+Beach+health+officials+urge+caution+as+coronavirus+numbers+increase

Due to an increase in coronavirus cases locally and across the state, the City of Long Beach is asking that residents follow the Safer at Home Health Order and take health precautions to contain the spread.

“We need to be more vigilant than ever in following the COVID-19 safety guidelines,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. “As we move indoors with cooler temperatures, it’s so important that we stay the course, wear facial coverings, wash our hands and limit interactions outside our immediate household. We have to all work together to keep our community safe.”

According to the City, residents should be cautious of situations that increase their risk of exposure to coronavirus, which include:

-Activities where it is difficult to wear a face covering the entire time, such as eating and drinking.

-Activities where you see people you haven’t seen recently, such as those outside of your immediate household, extended family and friends.

-Activities where it is difficult to keep your distance, such as multiple people at a small table.

-Activities are indoors and don’t allow for plenty of fresh air to circulate.

Although residents are currently allowed to gather in person in some capacity, City Health Officials recommended limiting physical meetings, especially for those who are seniors or have underlying health conditions.

Health officials are working with local hospitals to ensure they are ready to meet the community’s needs, and the city continues to report adequate amounts of personal protective equipment and hospital space.

While a City press release reminded residents not to hoard food and supplies because this limits the ability of other community members to access necessities, an adequate amount should be kept at their homes so that they do not have to go out if there’s bad weather or if they get sick.

While health choices and preventative measures are contributing factors in increased health, everyone is at risk of catching COVID-19, even those who have had it already.

“Now that we are entering cold and flu season, on top of this pandemic, it’s more important than ever that you take care of yourself,” City Health Officer Dr. Anissa Davis said. “If you feel sick, avoid mixing with others, even those in your own household. It’s imperative that everyone take precautions to stem the spread of colds, flu and COVID-19. Continue to wear a face covering, maintain six-foot physical distancing, adhere to proper hand hygiene and get a flu shot.”

An individual can be sick with both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, which increases the chances of serious health complications. Being infected with both simultaneously can overburden the respiratory system and have long term effects.

Long Beach residents are strongly encouraged by City officials to receive a flu shot, available through healthcare providers, local pharmacies, as well as through the City free of charge until Nov. 21.

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Long Beach has had over 14,000 COVID cases, with over 13,000 of those having recovered already.