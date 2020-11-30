ShopLocal – The Signal Tribune’s Art & Apparel Holiday Gift Guide

As COVID-19 made its way through the country, closures made a significant impact on small businesses this year. With the holiday season approaching, we’ve curated a guide of local businesses specializing in art and apparel items that our community can support. Shopping local not only supports the community by stimulating a localist economy but also gives you a chance to find unique items for your loved ones.

With so many local business in the area, this is the third list in our Gift Guide series as we will be releasing guides pertaining to other categories such as plants and lifestyle throughout this week. We have previously release our Handcrafted Holiday Gift Guide and our Food & Drinks Gift Guide.

We hope you enjoy or find something of interest! In alphabetical order, we present to you our Art & Apparel Holiday Gift Guide:

Benjie Escobar

The Long Beach-based artists’ website features multiple products designed by Escobar including apparel and art prints influenced by his childhood in Pomona, lowrider culture, graffiti, raves, streetwear, 1990’s culture, typography all tinged with a bit of snarky humor, according to his site. Prints and zines range from $10 – $45 and apparel ranges from $14 – $50.

Follow Escobar on his official Instagram @benjieescobar and visit his official website at benjie.us.

Creative Flow Arts

Features intricately designed Long Beach-themed facemasks. Proceeds from sales go directly back into their community art program.

Visit their website creativeflowart.bigcartel.com and them on Instagram @creativeflowarts.

Dark Art Emporium

The Dark Art Emporium features an eclectic and ever-evolving mix of fine art and oddities. From dark surrealism to new contemporary art, human skulls to taxidermy and knick-knacks, you are sure to find pieces that aren’t often found in most galleries. Prices vary, prints begin at $30.

Visit their website at shop.darkartemporium.com, follow them on their Instagram @darkartemporium or visit them in person, by appointment only at 121 W 4th St., in downtown Long Beach.

Flatline Art Gallery

Flatline is an artist-run gallery that seeks to create an alternative and inclusive platform for new and emerging artists and curators from Long Beach and the greater Los Angeles area where they can have the expressive freedom for executing their visual ideas. They also seek to promote the visual arts through community engagement and arts education within the North Long Beach community. Prices vary, items start at $3.50.

Visit their website at flatlinegallery.com follow them on Instagram @_flatline, you can also book an appointment to visit their gallery at 6023 Atlantic Ave., in North Long Beach.

Hello Photo LA

Photographer Heather Lemmon features her award-winning work presenting detailed landscapes and stunning Long Beach cityscapes. Her prints also feature many of the places she’s captured throughout her travels to deserts, mountains and intricate macro nature shots. Prints start at $10, wall art begins at $44.

Purchase her prints on her fine art print store hellophotola.pixieset.com and follow her on her Instagram @hellophotola.

LB Homegrown

This local shop features apparel for men, women and children including sweaters, hats and facemasks, accessories such as koozies and stickers, many featured in bold, neon colors that make a statement. Some of their unique styles include the LB Drip, LB Strong, and their LB Life fluorescent tie dye T-Shirts. Prices vary, everything is under $60.

Visit their website at lbhomegrown.com and follow them on Instagram at @lbhomegrown

J Graphix Studios

Home to John Ramirez’s apparel brand, the Long Beach Collection, the local shop produces and carries various apparel products such as pins, T-shirts, sweaters, jackets, face masks, shorts, hats, bags in various styles for women, men and children. The brand promotes all sides of Long Beach including East, West and North. Prices vary, visit store for more details.

Purchase the Long Beach Collection at longbeachcollection.store Visit J Graphix Studios at 404 E. 3rd Street in downtown Long Beach and follow them on Instagram @jgraphixstudio.

Lil Croissant

Local Indigenous, digital mix media artist Yvonne sells pins, stickers and phone cases inspired by her childhood filled with going to car shows, antique stores and watching classic cartoons and shows in hopes that someone else can relate to these memories as well.

Prices vary, all items are available for purchase under $30. Visit Lil Croissant’s official website at lilcroissant.com and follow her on Instagram @lilcroissant.

Long Beach Skate Co.

This Long Beach skate shop offers a wide selection of skateboard & longboard decks, completes, & gear from brands including Toy Machine, Creature, Diamond Supply Co., Element and more. They even allow you to build your own custom Long Beach-themed skateboard with prices ranging from $99 – $109.

Visit them on they official website lbskate.com and follow them on Instagram @lbskateco.

Mood Poison

Mood Poison sells T-shirts, pins, embroidered patches and other merchandise relating to punk bands and the horror genre of past decades. Prices vary: pins range from $5.00 – $20.00; T-shirts range from $15.00 – $25.00; patches range from $7.00 – $15.00.

Follow them on their official Instagram @mood_poison and visit their official website at moodpoison.bigcartel.com.

Stay Anchored

Their apparel and accessories gives an ode to the City of Long Beach. Their Classic and Minimalist collections have a nautical twist and their latest LB Lowrider release features bold gold lettering. Their vast headwear collection is priced from $20 – $25. Purchase their Long Beach Shoe Plaques, priced at $25, right now to get them in time for the holidays.

Visit their website at stayanchoredbrand.com follow them on Instagram @stayanchoredlbc.

Tobechi Ugwumba

Photographer Tobechi Ugwumba has his original photography prints featuring cityscape scenes featuring Long Beach and Los Angeles available for print on lustre paper, canvas and metal.

Purchase his art on his website at yotobimoto.darkroom.tech, you can also follow him on Instagram @yo_tobimoto.

Wrigley Clothing Co.

The lifestyle brand is Black-owned and was established in Long Beach almost 10 years ago. Products include apparel items such as T-Shirts and their iconic Wrigley Bomber Jacket.

Visit them on their official website wrigleyclothing.com or follow them on Instagram @wrigleyclothingco.

