ShopLocal – The Signal Tribune’s Handcrafted Holiday Gift Guide

As COVID-19 made its way through the country, closures made a significant impact on small businesses this year. With the holiday season approaching, we’ve curated a guide of local businesses specializing in handcrafted items that our community can support. Shopping local not only supports the community by stimulating a localist economy but also gives you a chance to find unique items for your loved ones.

With so many local business in the area, this is the first list in our Gift Guide series as we will be releasing guides pertaining to other categories such as art, apparel, plants, cocktails, and more throughout this week.

We hope you enjoy or find something of interest in this first list featuring all handcrafted items, many relating to self-care and decorative pieces.

TouShea Cosmetics

The Long Beach-based cosmetics company offers a variety of 100% organic, hand made cosmetics. Among its products are a variety of body butters listed at $22 such as “Tropic Mango,” “Lavender Baby,” and “Cookie Butter.” TouShea also offers a $7 lip scrub made with dark brown sugar, raw honey and turmeric to “target smokers lips.” Shipping is available for shoppers in the United States and pick up is offered Monday-Thursday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Visit TouShea Cosmetic’s official website at tousheacosmetics.com and follow them on their official Instagram @tousheacosmetics.

Cinply Essentials

Cinply Essentials is a Latina-owned Long Beach-based skincare company, specializing in eco-friendly handcrafted products including body scrubs, serums, oils, toning mists and face cleansers. One of the items offered includes the Cafecito Body Scrub , a $10 3-in-1 body scrub that not only smells like coffee but claims to help with blood flow aid in dark spots and help in cellulite reduction. Cinply also offers a Rose Dust Clay Mask, also listed at $10, and works to “gently detox pores.”

Visit Cinply Essential’s official website at https://cinplyessentials.com/ and follow them on their official Instagram @cinply.essentials

Blessed By Wonie

Blessed by Wonie is a Black-owned self-care business specializing in organic body butters ($10-$15), scrub ($10) and sea mass gel ($20). They also offer customized self-care baskets for gifting needs.

Their organic sea mass gel is cleansed with Alkaline water and made to order. It is used as a face mask and can be used in shakes or meals.

Visit Blessed by Wonie’s official website www.blessedbywonie.com and follow them on Instagram @blessed.by.wonie

A Lunar Gem

A Lunar Gem was started during the pandemic by owner Athenea Hernandez, who wanted to help ease her own anxiety. The home-made natural self-care and reiki infused products range from smudge sprays to essential oils.

Visit A Lunar Gem’s Official website www.a-lunar-gem.square.site and follow them on Instagram @alunargem

Casita De Piña

This 100% soy candle business specializes in nostalgic scents, from owner, Christian Piña’s childhood. “Recuerdos,” a citrus agave scent is one of the candles offered. The candle is infused with essential oils including grapefruit, mandarin, orange, lemon peel and agave. The candle is topped off with marigold petals that visibly rest at the top. “Luna,” described as a soothing floral scent infused with coconut and a hint of peach is also available. Patrons have the option to catch Casita de Piña at pop-ups around the county or simply DM them for custom orders.



Follow Casita de Piña on Instagram @casitadepina

Soapko Artisan Soaps

Soapko is another Long Beach-based natural and organic plant-based shop offering handcrafted soap, body butter, skin oil, scrubs among other eco-friendly products. One of the most prominent products on their social media is their intricately designed artisan soap. Prices vary based on the number of soap pieces and size. 4 pieces of 1/2 oz cost $5 while 2 pieces of 1.25 oz cost $6. A pricing chart is available on their Instagram highlight reel as well as shipping information.

Follow Soapko Artisan Soaps on Instagram @soapko.a.s

Good Bloke Brand

Good Bloke features all-natural plant-based personal care products. From hair wax to lip balm, to soap and even safety razors, Good Bloke Brand has a variety of environmentally friendly grooming products.

Visit Good Bloke Brand’s official website www.goodblokebrand.com and follow them on Instagram @goodblokebrand

Ashley’s Ash Tray

Ashley’s Ash Tray offers whimsical custom resin gifts. For those who don’t smoke, the trays can also be used to hold jewelry, crystals, coins and other small items. An ashtray is listed at $20, coaster at $12, and tray at $20. Shipping is available within the United States.

Follow Ashley’s Ashtray on Instagram @ashleysastrays

Sara Pilchman Ceramics

Long Beach-based Sara Pilchman Ceramics is home to an array of ceramic goods. Currently, Pilchman’s Etsy shop is offering a 100 ct grab bag of tiny pots for $100 and tiny pots grab bag assortment for $65.

Visit Sara Pilchman Ceramic’s official website https://www.etsy.com/shop/SaraPilchmanCeramics and follow them on Instagram @sarapilchmanceramics

Monkey Mind

Monkey Mind is a Sri-Lankan owned one-stop-shop whose products are sourced from natural hand-made renewable or upcycled materials. The items they offer ranging from yoga bags, clothes, stuffed animals and jewelry are all handcrafted by Sri Lankan artisans.

Visit Monkey Mind’s Official website www.monkeymind.shop and follow them on Instagram @monkeymindshop

Glitz Lips

Glitz Lips is a lip gloss and accessories shop with products ranging from clear to glittery lip gloss to tinted glosses all ranging from $2 to $7. The shop also offers earrings and t-shirts.

Visit Glitz Lips’ official website www.glitzlipzllc.bigcartel.com and follow them on Instagram @glitzlipz562

Phnom Pich Jewelry

This family-owned business has been providing its jewelry service since the 90s, offering a selection from gold tennis bracelets, custom gold necklaces, engagement rings and more. Phnom Pich Jewelry is located at 1569 E Anaheim St. Suite D, Long Beach, 90813

Follow Phnom Pich Jewelry on Instagram @phnompichjewelry

Mkott Pich Jewelry, Inc

Mkott Pich Jewelry is a Long Beach-based family owned and operated business since the late 80s. They specialize in custom jewelry, unique pieces and engagement rings.

Follow Mkott Pich Jewelry on Instagram @mkottpichjewelry