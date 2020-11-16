LBPD catches six suspects after reported robbery, police pursuit

Five juveniles and a man were arrested Saturday, Nov. 14 in a Signal Hill Home Depot after a short police pursuit from Long Beach following a reported armed robbery.

The incident began about 3:20 p.m. near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and 10th Street when a passing patrol car was flagged down by a man who said he had been robbed at gunpoint by suspects in a nearby red car, said Long Beach police Lt. Eric Fernandez.

LBPD chasing a suspect at high speeds near PCH and MLK at 3:20pm today… so many questions. pic.twitter.com/gkqlx4VTLl — LB needs its own county. (@TheDailyDiddi) November 15, 2020

Officers tried to initiate a traffic stop but the suspects sped away, Fernandez said. A short pursuit ended near a Home Depot at Cherry Avenue and Willow Street.

Five juveniles and a man exited the car and ran into the store, he said. Police cleared the store of customers and employees, then arrested the six suspects. Just before 5 p.m., officers let people go back inside the store.

Police believe the suspects were also involved in a non-injury, gang-related shooting earlier in the day, Fernandez said. Police recovered a gun in the 800 block of Ninth Street, where that shooting took place.

There was no immediate word as to the charges the six suspects were booked on, Fernandez said.

The name of arrested man was not immediately released.