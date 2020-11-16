Port+of+Long+Beach+to+provide+free+flu+shots+today+at+COVID-19+testing+site

The Port of Long Beach will provide flu shots from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at its COVID-19 testing site at 2100 W. Anaheim St.

The site is a vacant lot within the Harbor District, at the southwest corner of Anaheim and Ninth streets, and people interested in participating are asked to enter the lot from Ninth.

The flu shots will only be provided by the port today. No appointments are necessary, but anyone receiving a flu shot must be 6 months or older, port officials said. The vaccinations are being provided in partnership with the city of Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services.

Port officials said the flu shots will be available as long as they last.

Free COVID-19 tests are provided at the testing center on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 7 p.m.

On-site registration for COVID-19 tests is available for port-related personnel.

Appointments are required for the general public and can be made online or by calling 562-570-4636.