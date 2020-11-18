Tutorial: Jose Loza’s campaign fund piggybank from this week’s newspaper

Last week, we published a story about artist Jose Loza, who is using his work to foster conversations about public safety. One key element of his work is accessibility, so we decided to print out a piece of his work in the paper so that all our readers would have an opportunity to put it together themselves.

In this video, production manager Emma DiMaggio will show you how to put together the activity sheet. The completed piggy bank will look similar to the one below.

The last day to pick up a copy of this week’s paper is Thursday, Nov. 19.