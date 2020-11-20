ShopLocal – The Signal Tribune Food & Drinks Gift Guide

As the holiday season approaches and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect our communities, many are turning to small businesses when it comes to gifting. It is no secret that small businesses took a hit during these unprecedented times, so the Signal Tribune team has compiled a list of local food options, ranging from spices to coffee to cocktails and beer for your gifting consideration. You must be 21 or over to purchase or consume any alcohol-related gifts.

With so many local businesses in the area, this is the second list in our Gift Guide series. You can also check out our Handcrafted Goods Gift Guide, and keep an eye out for more throughout the week.

We hope you enjoy or find something of interest in this list featuring all food-related items.

A Good Carrot

A Good Carrot’s Spice Club is a membership where four times a year a new spice is released exclusively for members. The membership is priced at $99. Membership perks include receiving discounts on additional spice blends you purchase. Purchases will be shipped anywhere in the United States.

Visit A Good Carrot’s Spice Club Official website joyofspices.com and follow founder Chef Aliye Aydin on Instagram @agoodcarrot

Romeo Chocolates & Wine

Romeo Chocolates is a one-stop-shop for your chocolate and wine needs. Located on Pine Avenue, this shop offers an expansive truffle collection ranging from $2.88 each to $3.18 for Blackberry Ecuadorian Dark Chocolate (65% Vegan). They offer a variety of chocolate bars ($7), chocolate-dipped strawberries, with organic strawberries picked from the local Farmer’s Market ($3.88 each). Fine Wine is also offered, with a selection including, Sherwood Sauvignon Blanc ($28), Strey Cellar Zinfandel 2017 ($48), and Strey Cellar Malbec 2017 ($48). A Craft Your Own Mimosa Kit is also available, for any virtual holiday get together, just keep in mind that you must order chocolate or food items when purchasing alcohol in order to follow ABC guidelines.

Visit the Romeo Chocolates Official Webiste romeochocolates.com and follow them on Instagram @romeochocolates.

The Merchant

With an array of different pastries and coffee, including coffee cake ($4.25) cinnamon rolls ($6.00) or a Horchata Latte ($5.00) a gift card from The Merchant ranging from $10 – $50 or a custom amount would make an appropriate gift.

Visit The Merchant’s Official website www.themerchantlb.com and follow them on Instgram @themerchantlb.

Black Ring Coffee Roasters

Black Ring Coffee Roasters, located at 5373 Long Beach Blvd, offers coffee subscriptions that allow you to get coffee bags delivered and a 10 % discount on any bags bought throughout your subscription with free delivery in the city of Long Beach and $5 everywhere else. With a selection of coffee bags, and other coffee goods such as nitro cold brew ($4-$5.25), whiskey vanilla latte ($5-$6.25), gift cards are readily available.

Visit Black Ring Coffee Roasters Official website black-ring-coffee.square.site and follow them on Instagram @black_ring_coffee

Portfolio Coffee House

Serving an array of espresso drinks, coffees and teas, and ice blended drinks, gift cards are available for your gifting needs ranging from $10 – $100.

Visit the Portfolio Coffee House’s Official website portfoliocoffeehouse.com and follow them on Instagram @portfoliocoffeehouse.

Chingona Bitters

Chicana-owned, Chingona Bitters offers handcrafted cocktail bitters with flavors that “remind us of our past & present moments with our familia.” Some of their selections include Rayos Del Sol, which contains jalapeño and citrus paired best with tequila, mezcal, gin, vodka or rum. Despierta Amor contains tamarind and dates and can be paired with warm drinks. Sabor a Mi has sweet and tart notes from hibiscus paired with the earthiness of cinnamon that pairs well with both dark and clear liquors. 1-ounce bottles go for $10 and 2-ounces for $18.

Follow Chingona Bitters on Instagram @chingonabitters.

Worlds Apart Blends

This Belmont Shore & Whittier-based business was started by two childhood friends, Kristian and John, who offer craft beers and cocktails in a variety of flavors. While their drink selections change to keep the menu fresh, you can currently purchase their beers, currently including the Dimming Skies Double Dry-Hopped Hazy IPA brewed with oats, malted and unmalted wheat showcasing hops like mosaic, citra and meridian. Their current cocktails are inspired by the movie Nightmare Before Christmas, which includes the Pumpkin King made with pumpkin infused bourbon, homemade ginger liqueur, fresh pressed lemon, maple syrup and cinnamon, and Snake Eyez made with green apple infused rum, lime, and agave, as well as Two Face, The Ragdoll and Devil’s Little Helper. Each bottle makes 3-4 cocktails and comes with garnishes. This coming holiday, Worlds Apart Blends will also be switching the menu and including drinks made to be served warm including an upcoming Mexican chocolate cocktail. To place an order, head to their Instagram and fill out the form, linked in their bio.

Follow Worlds Apart Blends on Instagram at @worlds.apart.blends

Arry’s Treats

This Long Beach-based custom cookie shop provides anything from personalized birthday treats to cookies for the holidays with their elaborate Thanksgiving and Christmas batches.

Follow Arry’s Treats on Instagram @ArrysTreats

Sweet Stuff Jess

Sweet Stuff Jess offers a variety of treats from chocolate-covered strawberries ($13) to chocolate/ vanilla cakesickles, and strawberry rice crispy hearts ($1 each)

Follow Sweet Stuff Jess on Instagram @sweetstuffjess

Royal Gourmet Cookies

This Long Beach-based cookie shop has a plethora of cookie options from the P.M.S. Oh Yes, cookie (chocolate chips, Snickers, Twix and Kit Kat (4 for $6), the Peanut Butter Cookies with Chocolate Drizzle (4 for $6) to the White Berry Cash (also 4 for $6). Patrons are also allowed to create their own box containing up to three flavors per dozen. Currently, Royal Gourmet is also offering a Thanksgiving Assortment Box($18) with festive cookies such as the Turkey Cookie (sugar cookies with fall sprinkles,M&M’s and candy eyeballs) and the Pumpkin Spice Snickerdoodle.Royal Gourmet Cookies offers pick up and delivery services.

Visit Royal Gourmet Cookie’s Official website royalgourmetcookies.com and follow them on Instagram @royalgourmetcookies

Burger Daddy

From their Katsu Burger containing Panko fried beef and fried onion patty, Japanese BBQ sauce, Zesty slaw, red relish and a classic bun ($8.25) to a Beyond Daddy complete with a smashed beyond meat patty, Follow Your Heart vegan cheese, Grilled onion, house-made pickles, lettuce, tomato, vegan spread and a classic bun ($10.25) to orignal and vegan shakes ($8)- Burger Daddy gift cards are available for everyone.

Visit Burger Daddy’s Official website eatburgerdaddy.com and follow them on Instagram @eatburgerdaddy

Ms.Boss Gummies

This Lakewood-based business offers chamoy candy platters among other sweet treats like gummy candy snacks. Ms. Boss Gummies offers pick up and delivery services. A price chart and menu options are available in their Instagram highlight reel.

Follow Ms. Boss Gummies on Instagram @msboss_gummies