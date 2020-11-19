Teen+girl+suspect+in+Long+Beach+carjacking+and+shooting

A man was shot and wounded today in a carjacking in Long Beach, and a suspect was taken into custody following a short pursuit, authorities said.

The shooting occurred about 2:50 a.m. at Pacific Coast Highway and Maine Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound described as not life-threatening, police said.

The suspect, described only as a female juvenile, was arrested following a vehicle chase that led to the area of Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, police said. The girl’s name was not released.