Long+Beach+baker+competes+in+worldwide+virtual+baking+contest-+Greatest+Baker+2020

Jill Sassoon from Scratch Baked Goods is currently in first place in her group.

Head baker at Scratch Baked Goods and Long Beach resident Jill Marie Sassoon is a contestant in the vote-based worldwide virtual baking contest, Greatest Baker 2020.

Sassoon is currently in first place in her group. If she keeps her position during the Thursday, Nov. 19 round, she will become a quarter-finalist.

If she moves on to be a quarter-finalist, she will be competing among other first-place winners.

“I want to show my kids that you can be successful and do what you love,” Sassoon says in her Greatest Baker profile.

Facebook users are allowed to vote once every 24 hours and anyone can make donations to No Kid Hungry, where every dollar donated will double as a vote for Sassoon.

The winner of the contest will be featured in Bake from Scratch Magazine and will receive a year’s supply of Stuffed Puffs and $10,000.

Sassoon’s love for baking started early and was born out of helping her mom in the kitchen when she was allowed. She has been baking professionally for 10 years now, according to her profile.

Her rainbow shortbread cookies are her signature bake and a pastry her kids enjoy. “I love watching their faces light up when they get to eat one,” Sassoon said in her profile after explaining the simplicity of the recipe. “With a little extra work they are just magic,” she said.

In early June, Sassoon used her skills to participate in #BakersAgainstRacism, a worldwide virtual bake sale whose individual proceeds went to organizations that support the Black community. Sassoon and two other fellow bakers chose to donate their proceeds to the Loveland Foundation, which provides “collaborative resources and initiatives for Black women and girls including therapy support.”

To follow Sassoon’s journey on Greatest Baker 2020 or donate and/or cast a vote, visit her profile here.