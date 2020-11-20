Man fatally shot in Long Beach; suspect or suspects sought

A man was fatally shot at or near an “after-hours event” at a closed business in Long Beach attended by several dozen people, and police on Friday, Nov. 20 sought public help to solve the crime.

The shooting occurred about 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“Numerous citizens called 911 to report a fight occurring in the area along with gunshots being heard,” police said in a statement. “Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.”

The victim, in his 20s, died at a hospital, according to the coroner’s office and police. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that an after-hours event was being held at a closed business on Artesia Boulevard,” police said. “The victim attended the event with approximately 50-75 other attendees. A dispute occurred between the victim and suspects(s), which led to a shooting.”

No description was released of the suspect or suspects.

“Detectives believe other attendees may have cell phone video footage from the event and possibly of the shooting,” police said. “We urge individuals who attended the event to contact detectives and provide a statement and/or video footage.”

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.