Man in custody in fatal stabbing of woman in Long Beach

A Los Angeles man was in custody today for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at a Long Beach apartment complex.

Daquan Ross, 23, was arrested in connection with the death of Vanessa Chacon, 35, of Long Beach, who was attacked about 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 in the 1400 block of Chestnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Ross was being held on $2 million bail, police said.

Officers sent to the apartment complex found Chacon “on the ground in the courtyard suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds” to her upper body, police said in a statement.

“Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the victim until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and took over the medical aid,” police said. The victim was determined to be deceased at the scene.

“Based on the preliminary investigation, a verbal dispute occurred between the victim and the suspect, who are known to one another,” police said. “The dispute escalated to an assault, which resulted in the stabbing. The exact motive for the attack remains under investigation.”

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call police at 562- 570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.