City+of+Long+Beach+issues+modified+Safer+at+Home+health+order

Due an “alarming” rise in cases and hospitalizations, the Department of Health and Human Services has issued an updated Health Order that prohibits on-site dining. The changes are effective at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to an official press release from the City.

The new Health Order prohibits on-site dining, including outdoor dining, at restaurants, brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries. Any service of food or beverages, including alcoholic beverages, where a customer remains on site to consume the food or beverages, is prohibited.

Restaurants, which include brewpubs, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries and wineries may operate for drive-thru, curbside, doorside or other outdoor pickup and delivery under certain conditions, which are specified in the Restaurant Protocol of the Health Order.

On Friday, Nov. 20, the City issued an updated health order to further protect against the surge in COVID-19 cases, in alignment with the State’s health order requiring a statewide curfew. These further restrictions, which are in alignment with the County of Los Angeles, are informed by data and a concern for the health of all who live in Long Beach.

COVID-19 cases, which now number 15,226, are rising rapidly in Long Beach. Over the past two weeks, the number of new cases has increased by more than 120% — a much steeper curve than the City saw during the summer surge. The positivity rate is now at 5.8%, compared to 2.9% at its lowest, and the most recent five-day average case rate is 34 per 100,000, up from a low of 6.9 per 100,000. While hospital capacity in Long Beach remains available, hospitalizations are climbing throughout the region, including at Long Beach-area hospitals. COVID-19 hospitalizations for hospitals that serve Long Beach-area residents have increased 248% from 25 on Nov. 1 to 85 on Nov. 22.

With this surge, demand for testing also is high. The City broke all testing records on Friday, Nov. 20, when 2,534 tests were conducted. The City continues to expand testing and surpass State requirements. People may schedule an appointment online or by calling 562.570.INFO (4636). Appointments can be made up to three days in advance.

Businesses with questions regarding the new protocols may call the City of Long Beach’s business information line between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 562.570.4BIZ. Residents with questions may call the City’s information line at 562.570.INFO between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., weekdays.

This action was put in place by the City Health Officer, Dr. Anissa Davis, and in accordance with the Emergency Powers granted to the City Manager through the Proclamation of Local Emergency. It is effective from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, until it is extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer.

For the latest information on COVID-19, with details on all that the City of Long Beach is doing to keep our residents safe, visit longbeach.gov/COVID19