Critical+Missing+Person-George+Clevland+Crout+Jr.

A Silver Alert was issued this morning for a 77-year-old man who suffers from undisclosed medical conditions, could become disoriented and was last seen in Long Beach.

George Crout was last seen in the 4100 block of East Willow Street, near Grand Avenue, at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Long Beach Police Department.

Crout is Black, 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was believed to be wearing a blue, long-sleeved crew neck shirt, blue jeans, burgundy Nike shoes and a black and gold Vietnam veterans hat, the CHP said.

He is believed to be driving a dark gray 2013 Toyota Camry, California license plate number DP986KG. His destination is unknown, according to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department.

Anyone who sees Crout or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled and cognitively impaired individuals, according to the California Highway Patrol.