Update: 25-year-old critical missing person found after going missing in Long Beach

UPDATE: According to an LBPD press release, officers were able to confirm that critical missing person Davontay Marquise Clark, was located unharmed at a local medical center in San Pedro.

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old critical missing person, Davontay Marquise Clark, who was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at approximately 10:30 a.m.

According to the LBPD press release, Clark was last seen by a family member at his residence in the 600 block of W. 3rd Street, Long Beach. He suffers from a medical condition. Clark may easily become disoriented and is non-verbal. He left on foot in an unknown direction and he was last located in the City of San Pedro.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

Age: 25-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 170 lbs

Hair: Black hair and goatee

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Black t-shirt or polo type shirt, dark-colored pants, and beige/tan “Timberland” boots.

Medical Alerts: has medical conditions and may become easily disoriented. Clark is non-verbal.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.