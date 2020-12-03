Pedestrian killed in Long Beach hit-and-run; Suspect in custody

A DUI suspect was in custody on Thursday, Dec. 3, in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Long Beach, police reported.

Jackson Allender, 32, of Long Beach was struck about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday near Pacific Coast Highway and Lewis Avenue and died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

“A 2003 Mercury sedan, driven by a 30-year-old resident of Long Beach, was traveling eastbound on Pacific Coast Highway when it struck a parked vehicle before striking the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross the street outside of a crosswalk,” police said in a statement. “The Mercury fled the scene of the collision and the driver was arrested by patrol officers shortly after the collision.”

Joshua Lemusu of Long Beach was booked on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence, and failure to stop at a scene of a traffic accident causing bodily injuries, with bail set at $100,000.