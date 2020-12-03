Centenarian folklorico dancer honored with a mural at Pan American Park

The mural unveiled on Tuesday, Dec. 1 was a complete surprise to 101-year-old Alta Regalado, the subject, whose passion for the traditional Mexican dance style known as folklorico, was permanently captured through a partnership with SCAN Health Plan and the Arts Council of Long Beach.

In an interview with the Signal Tribune, Regalado mentioned how her husband Phillip’s death 33 years ago gave her a newfound freedom that she didn’t have as a married woman.

“After my husband passed away I got to do whatever I wanted,” Regalado said. “When I was married, you always did what your husband wanted,” she said.

What she wanted to do was learn folklorico dancing, a traditional Mexican dance that is performed with long colorful dresses with full circle skirts usually adorned with ribbons and embroidered flowers. The full skirts are a major part of the choreography as they are usually held throughout the performance with exaggerated arm movements to make the skirts dance as well.

“When you govern yourself, you go wherever you want to, and I did,” said Regalado.

She recalled the hour and a half trip that consisted of catching three buses to make sure she arrived at her folklorico classes at a senior center in East Los Angeles.

“I went for 10 years, every day, five days a week,” she said.

She gushed as she recalled herself and her classmates going to various places throughout Southern California to perform, some of their trips extending as far as to the San Fernando Valley.

“Oh I loved that,” Regalado exclaimed. “We went to a lot of places, schools, the college in East LA, some of the theaters. There were about 10 of us, and here I am, still dancing,” she said.

“We had a lot of fun, and we got to meet nice people that don’t forget you,” Regalado said.

Geraldine Muñoz, one of her three daughters, also joined Regalado when her own husband died. She moved in with her mother and began transporting her to the same class that she eventually joined herself.

“We all have a life to live freely and I believe that if we do it, it’s what makes us happy,” Regalado said.

The project was commissioned by the Long Beach Arts Council and a local not-profit, SCAN Health Plan in honor of Centenarians, and had been in progress for over a year before being brought to fruition by artists Ciana Lee, 30, and Alva McNeal, 86, who dedicated 5-6 hours per day for approximately two weeks on the mural.

Lee was initially approached by Judy Estrada from the Arts Council for Long Beach after meeting at Flatline Art Gallery in North Long Beach. Estrada let her know that the idea for the mural was to get participation from elders as well.

Lee agreed to the project and brought on McNeal as a co-artist through their connection from the Long Beach Senior Arts Colony where both of them teach art classes.

McNeal, who describes herself as a figurative artist, painted the portrait portion of Alta’s figure. For a multitude of days she would rise several feet in the air with assistance from a lift to paint.

“I like to paint older people, there’s so much character in their faces,” McNeal said.

The mural also included the involvement of other seniors from the Arts Colony and children from the Maple Village Waldorf School where Lee also teaches. Their contributions are visible throughout the mural in the fluorescent paint details and hand prints along the dress.

Meeting Regalado was a surprise for both artists who weren’t expecting her to be there as they were only notified that they would be doing interviews. Initial plans for a bigger unveiling event had already been canceled due to COVID.

“It was really thrilling to meet her, I didn’t think that was going to happen,” McNeal said.

The artists were able to share a moment with Regalado, as she embraced them both while admiring the mural together.

“It was really special, she’s such a warm and wonderful person,” McNeal said.

“I started crying, she was so sweet,” Lee said.

Regalado who was at the event with the support of her daughters Geraldine Muñoz, Betty Regalado and granddaughter Deborah Pratt, were also surprised by the unveiling

“I didn’t expect that at all,” Muñoz said.

She mentioned the family had been notified of the plans for a mural when the process first began until they were told plans had to be scrapped due to COVID. It wasn’t until the past weekend that they were notified it was still happening according to her.

Regarding the mural Regalado said in Spanish, “I loved seeing myself on the mural, this is so big for me, knowing that so many people will see me and that it’s going to be there for a long time.”

“It makes me happy.”

As for the key to longevity, Regalado credits her active lifestyle and that, “As long as the Lord allows me to live, I accept it.”

For now the lively Regalado will return home with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as she anxiously awaits to head back on the road and be able to dance again.

“Oh, she’s ready,” explained the different generations in unison.

Regalado responded, “I was always ready.”