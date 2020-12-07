The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 61-year-old critical missing person, Bruce Eugene Douglas, who was last seen on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at approximately 7:30 a.m.

Douglas was last seen traveling on-foot near the 5000 block of Long Beach Blvd. Douglas suffers from medical conditions and may become easily disoriented. His destination is unknown, and he currently resides in Long Beach.

The critical missing person is described as follows:

Age: 61-years-old

Gender: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’09”

Weight: 140 lbs

Hair: Black and gray hair

Eyes: Brown

Clothing: Dark blue or black jacket, gray shorts, black shoes, and black socks

Medical Alerts: Has medical conditions and may become easily disoriented.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the LBPD Missing Persons Detail at (562) 570-7246 or Police Dispatch at (562) 435-6711. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may submit a tip through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone (available at the Apple App store and Google Play), or visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.