St. Mary Medical Center hosts Holiday Drive-thru complete with Santa, food, and gifts for community in need

Dignity Health – St. Mary Medical Center is committed to its Annual Helping Hands Holiday celebration that has provided Christmas joy to Long Beach families throughout the years. The hospital did not let the COVID-19 pandemic stop them from donating essential grocery items and gifts to 100 families in need. St. Mary safely hosted a drive-thru for families to receive their packages from Santa, and dozens more will be delivered to homes of those without transportation.

Sister Celeste Trahan, CCVI, Vice President of Mission Integration shared, “St. Mary understands that many of our community members are suffering financial hardship.

For some of these deserving children, the St. Mary festivities are the only holiday celebration these families will enjoy and the only presents they will receive.

With the generosity of the hospital staff and board members, as well as this year’s community sponsor, the Port of Long Beach, we were able to ensure families receive much-needed support.”