The Local Hearts Foundation brings holiday joy to local 4-year old with leukemia

Sophie Hawker hold a toy gifted to her by the Local Hearts Foundation as she stands next to Tito Rodriguez. Her father Christian Hawker is standing on the left holding the Christmas tree the Foundation also gifted them.

Christmas came early for a local 4-year-old fighting leukemia as the Local Hearts Foundation’s own Hood Santa teamed up with Kiddos Oldtown Shack and Bad Boyz Car Club to bring Sophie Hawker some holiday joy.

Sophie was born with a genetic disorder, specifically a p53 mutation which according to the family’s GoFundMe, means her genes can’t fight off cancer and there is currently no cure for it. Sophie has already had two different cancers in her four years. Currently, she is fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

After a family friend reached out to the Local Hearts Foundation, within hours, Tito Rodriguez, also known as the Hood Santa, had set up a christmas tree and toy drop-off for Sophie and her parents Christian Hawker and Daniella Guerra.

This one one of numerous stops for Rodriguez and the Local Hearts Foundation, who have been driving around to different areas of LA County in recent days, delivering christmas trees to those in need.

Rodriguez also gave the family a $1,000 check on behalf of Lester and Monica Singer from The Cupcake Factory.

A GoFundMe has also been set up by Sophie’s parents with their goal being “to give Sophie the best life possible, full of memories because she will be continuously dealing with cancer for the rest of her life. The GoFundMe can be reached here.

The Local Hearts Foundation will be hosting their 10th annual Diamond Christmas Toy Drive at MacArthur Park from 10am-2pm on Dec. 19th. To find out how you can volunteer or donate to the Foundation click here.

For a video recap, scroll through to the end of the Instagram post below.