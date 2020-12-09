City+of+Long+Beach+announces+free+mobile+hotspots+and+computers+for+Long+Beach+residents

The Long Beach Technology and Innovation Department (TI) in partnership with human-I-T and the Long Beach Public Library (LBPL) is launching free internet services and computing devices program to help connect Long Beach residents to free digital inclusion resources during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the city.

“This program will provide critical technology resources to help keep residents and families connected, which is more important than ever during the pandemic,” said Mayor Robert Garcia.

More than 550 free tablets with keyboards and 250 mobile hotspots with one-year paid internet service plans are available on a first-come, first-served basis to qualified, low-income Long Beach residents with proof of income eligibility, while supplies last.

Long Beach residents can apply for the program by calling the City’s Digital Inclusion Resources Hotline at 562.570.7000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. The hotline is closed on alternating Fridays as part of the City’s furlough schedule. Distribution of the free mobile hotspots and tablets will begin following review of applications and determination of eligibility, which is conducted by City staff referred to as digital inclusion navigators.

Digital inclusion navigators will be available by phone to facilitate the application process. Proof of qualifying income of 200% below the Federal Poverty Guidelines will be required for all applicants. For additional information, residents can email or text [email protected]

Low-cost internet services, computers and a free virtual digital literacy course are also available to qualifying households through human-I-T’s Connect , Equip and Digital Literacy Training Programs. Long Beach residents can text “City of Long Beach” to 562.372.6925, call 888.391.7249 or visit human-I-T’s website for more information.

For more information on the City’s Digital Inclusion Initiative in Long Beach, go to longbeach.gov/ti.

